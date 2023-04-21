By Paul Haeder
I’ve been assisting a friend through the legal system, the so-called criminal justice system here in Lincoln County.
It’s a domestic violence case, and while the husband is still in county jail, and while my friend has filed for divorce and is sticking it out by appearing at several court hearings — the divorce, the criminal case and a restraining order — she still feels like the victim.
Lucky for me and her, I have been in this rodeo several times. Decades ago I was working as a reporter in Tucson covering the so-called “rape wave” at the University of Arizona. I was a police reporter, and Linda Ronstadt’s brother, Peter, was the police chief. He was considered progressive with his master’s degree, his certification from the FBI Academy and his hard work hiring female detectives for the sexual assault unit.
Unfortunately, my intersection with sexual assault and the legal system just continued: As a police reporter for Arizona newspapers, and then for two newspapers in El Paso. One hard case was covering two sheriff’s deputies accused and found guilty of raping those they pulled over for traffic stops.
Rape Crisis Center hired one of my instructors, a third degree black belt, to teach self-defense, and I, luckily as his student, got to help with grappling classes.
The landscape around Battered Wife Syndrome for me expanded as my younger sister in Arizona worked managing two safe houses for battered spouses. She covered the Chandler and greater Phoenix area, but one gig included Casa Grande and other locales. The assistant police chief of one jurisdiction gave her his personal cellphone number because he was worried about his officers not taking the role responsibly in terms of investigating charges of domestic abuse. He told my sister that he would make an “any time of the day and night” response to an emergency involving domestic abuse. These safe houses were only as safe as the residents’ ability to stay calm and not give out the location to family and, unfortunately, their abusers.
She made that emergency call when one of the resident’s husbands had found the address and was outside in a truck threatening to drive up the driveway and crash into the Apache Junction house that sheltered eight women, five pets, six children, and three case workers.
The Newport News-Times readership sees a plethora of domestic abuse cases reported in the newspaper, on blogs and social media. Those are the ones that get reported. It may be called “intimate partner violence,” or it may just be called “spousal rape,” though many judges, cops and civilians see that as an impossibility.
I have been in a court in Spokane where a judge told the victim he had a hard time believing her that she was raped because she did not have any signs of bruises or cuts or contusions. That was in 2010. But I ran into the same attitude in Tucson in the 1970s.
Have things changed? Well, my friend had never been in a criminal justice dilemma, so when she called the sheriff’s office, she was surprised at how cooperative and understanding the lead investigating officer has been. The assistant district attorney and the crime victims workers have been helpful. But still, the situation is not resolved after many months, and May is another date set for another hearing. She has attempted to get a civil restraining order heard, but because her husband is locked up, that case has been moved for future hearings.
Luckily she has applied for some crime victims’ assistance and has gotten a counselor who takes Oregon Health Plan. That counselor is gutsy, proactive and helping my friend get her head wrapped around many years of living in this yo-yo situation of leaving/returning/then abuser apologizing/then more abuse.
I could list a thousand studies and a dozen statistics around the causes of spousal abuse; or yammer on about the reality of a Stockholm Syndrome phenomenon and the pervasiveness of verbal, financial and physical abuse mostly perpetrated by the male partner in a heterosexual relationship.
She has covered up her shame by isolating herself, but now, she is reconnecting to sister, parents and friends who see how the cycle of abuse created in a woman this self-deception that the abuse was her fault, or it was something she did triggering this man to lay hands on her.
The criminal justice system is clogged. The public defenders in Oregon are in crisis mode — too many cases, and many lawyers who went into defense as a way to illicit justice for the accused quitting.
I even organized, through SEIU in Seattle, public defenders that were in our union. In that city and in hundreds other, the accused are not getting full defenses. That means many accused and guilty folk are taking plea agreements that are not fitting their crimes.
Innocent people are not getting defense, and victims, like my friend, have to course through a system that is bogged down by a legal Byzantine bureaucracy, as well as just a shortage of judges, Assistant District Attorneys and public defenders.
The years of counseling she faces will be something she will have to pay for. Fear of retribution when this abuser gets out is another hurdle she’ll be facing.
Very few women I have worked with in Portland who are homeless, some of them veterans, and drug abusers, reported to authorities domestic abuse. They have gone untreated, undefended.
At least my friend has garnered enough support and chutzpah to fight for her right to be heard and to begin healing. The “system,” however, is not so accommodating. Some call our justice system broken.
My friend will utilize this system in however many pieces it has been broken into.
Note: April 23-29 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week!
Paul K. Haeder is a novelist, journalist, educator and author of “Wide Open Eyes: Surfacing from Vietnam,” Cirque Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.