Some people claim we face imminent societal and environmental collapse, but such false alarmism is destructive for young people who fear for their future. While there are problems in the world (as there always have been), the facts are that the world has never been more prosperous, safe, healthy, and (except for Ukraine) peaceful. As a former university teacher of environmental science and an international traveler, I speak from experience and education.

Everyone needs to recognize that the mainstream media (except the Newport News-Times) and television news shows profit only when they keep viewers/readers in a state of perpetual worry and anxiety by sensationalizing bad news. Their job is to make every problem in the world your problem. 

