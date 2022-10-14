Recently, a retired teacher, Cherry Stevenson, promoted Measure 114 as a gun safety bill (letter to the editor, Oct. 5 News-Times). But it’s just another bill to place more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners that will do nothing to stop the mentally ill killers that do these horrific crimes.

These coward criminals always go to weapon-free zones to do their crimes. Some people believe the myth that bad people with mental illness will somehow follow laws — the problem is they don’t. It’s proven time and time again they the mentally ill don’t follow laws.

