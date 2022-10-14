Recently, a retired teacher, Cherry Stevenson, promoted Measure 114 as a gun safety bill (letter to the editor, Oct. 5 News-Times). But it’s just another bill to place more restrictions on law-abiding gun owners that will do nothing to stop the mentally ill killers that do these horrific crimes.
These coward criminals always go to weapon-free zones to do their crimes. Some people believe the myth that bad people with mental illness will somehow follow laws — the problem is they don’t. It’s proven time and time again they the mentally ill don’t follow laws.
Having been a teacher, the letter writer would better serve the safety of the public by promoting an armed policeman at every school, but she’s not. She should promote to reinstate the death penalty, but she’s not. More so now then ever because right now our governor and her followers are releasing murders back into our communities. The death penalty has proven they can’t rape or kill again, but instead, the letter writer is promoting restrictions on law-abiding citizens.
We all need to live in a safer world, but not one new law addresses stopping the mentally ill. Russia has the strictest gun laws in the world, and they have the most homicides. Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and the District of Columbia all have the nation’s strictest gun laws, and all have the highest gun crimes because they don’t address the problem.
People with concealed handgun permits should be allowed in schools and other gun-free zones. It’s well proven that citizens with concealed handgun licenses have prevented major killings in malls, schools and public venues, but the liberal media hushes these good deeds to promote their agenda.
Vehicles are the number one item that kill Americans daily; number two are blunt objects; number three are sharp objects; and number four are guns. Remember, people kill, not the cars, clubs, knives or guns. So let’s start there — until you address the real problems that people kill, they will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.