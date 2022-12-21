Hundred dollar bullets is a great idea (“Enough already with mass shootings,” letter to the editor, Dec. 2 edition), but why stop there? Let’s go with $100 for a beer or mixed drink, too. That would slow down the drunk driving deaths, and the added income would reduce the drain on the health care system for alcohol-related problems. The combined resources from responsible drinkers and gun owners would be a windfall.
Targeting a whole group of people for the action of a few is not a new concept — if one witch does something bad, then let’s burn them all. Posting pictures of shooting victims makes about as much sense as teaching sex education for first graders. You can find all the gore you need in the movies and online — we all know what it looks like. The electronic age has done wonders for those who feel they need attention. With one act, you can become instantly famous and let the whole world know you had a lousy childhood or you’re not appreciated by your classmates or co-workers.
Unsubstantiated claims about orange holes and bone dust eliminates whatever smidgen of credibility you may have had. A bullet from an AR-style gun doesn’t do more damage than a bullet from any other gun — a pistol grip or carrying handle changes nothing. Google says there are over 20 million AR-style guns in the U.S. It’s far and away the most popular platform ever manufactured, and, contrary to popular belief, is not a machine gun. It’s popular because it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, ammunition is reasonably priced, and its reduced weight and recoil is ideal for shooters of all ages and sizes. Semi-automatics were invented in the 1880s and have been popular ever since. They’re not going away regardless of the amount of wailing and gnashing of teeth.
Do we need better mental health care? Absolutely. De we need to keep guns out of the hands of people who have shown they can’t act responsibly? Absolutely. Do we need to fund the police, stem the flow of illegal drugs and stop writing parking tickets for criminals? Absolutely. Do we need a feel good, unfunded mandate that takes overworked officers out of circulation in agencies that are already understaffed and buries them under a mountain of paperwork to track law-abiding citizens? Absolutely not!
Responsible people will continue to obey the existing laws, and the others will continue to ignore them. If more laws were the answer, then Chicago would be Mayberry, USA.
I am a lifelong Oregonian, a veteran, a life member of the NRA, and I am not a terrorist.
