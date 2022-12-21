Hundred dollar bullets is a great idea (“Enough already with mass shootings,” letter to the editor, Dec. 2 edition), but why stop there? Let’s go with $100 for a beer or mixed drink, too. That would slow down the drunk driving deaths, and the added income would reduce the drain on the health care system for alcohol-related problems. The combined resources from responsible drinkers and gun owners would be a windfall.

Targeting a whole group of people for the action of a few is not a new concept — if one witch does something bad, then let’s burn them all. Posting pictures of shooting victims makes about as much sense as teaching sex education for first graders. You can find all the gore you need in the movies and online — we all know what it looks like. The electronic age has done wonders for those who feel they need attention. With one act, you can become instantly famous and let the whole world know you had a lousy childhood or you’re not appreciated by your classmates or co-workers.

