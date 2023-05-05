Although school board elections are non-partisan races, it’s impossible to ignore the partisan implications that have come to surround education policies and practices in our schools. Mitch Parsons, candidate for Lincoln County School District Board of Directors Zone 1, is a registered Democrat and has provided a progressive perspective to his work as a member of Lincoln City's City Council, the Lincoln County Housing Authority and the Urban Renewal Agency. He would bring that same perspective to the Lincoln County School District.
Two of his own children currently attend Lincoln County schools, and Parsons is a fierce advocate for the education of all children in the district.
A hallmark of Parsons’ civic endeavors has been his spirit of inclusivity and the accessibility he offers to constituents and all interested parties. As the district grapples with poor ratings and the community’s need to develop an educated workforce, Mitch Parsons’ open-door style of collaborative leadership will be a valuable asset in engaging the community, establishing a more productive atmosphere for communication among parents, teachers and administrators, and working to secure the resources necessary to improve student outcomes.
School board elections truly matter. Please join me in casting your ballot for Mitch Parsons on or before the May 16 election.
