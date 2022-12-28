Recently, Jill Luther posted how good Measure 114 is (“We could at least try to build a better system,” Nov. 30 edition). Jill, it may be a surprise to you and all the anti-gunners, but Measure 114 does absolutely nothing to make the world a safer place.
During deer season, there were 36 million armed hunters, yet their wasn’t one mass shooting by a hunter. Instead of going directly to the problem, you all ignore the broken mentality ill that do all the horrific crimes — normal people, gun owners or not, don’t kill!
Why do you not feel gun owners want a safe environment also? Surprisingly, we all demand it. Hitler disarmed Germany and exterminated six million Jews, Stalin executed nine million of his own people because they were disarmed. Currently in Iran, they are killing women and children while detaining journalist because a women didn’t wear her burqa to their standards. China is welding doors shut, locking Chinese citizens in apartment buildings leaving them to starve or die from lack of food and medicine.
Why is this all happening? Because people are unarmed and unable to protect themselves from the tyranny of a dictatorship. The Second Amendment was put into place to prevent the tyranny of dictatorship we witnessed from England. You are proof that when citizens can protect themselves, you can witness the freedom of the greatest country in the world.
Instead of fighting law-abiding gun owners, let’s join forces and get to the root of the problem — the broken mentality ill. Get the governor to reinstate the most useful tool we successfully voted on twice to stop murderers and rapist in their tracks — it’s the death penalty. It’s the only law they will follow because it can be enforced on them better then they force murder on us. These murderers are cowards by only going into gun-free zones, schools and malls and always running when an armed citizen challenges them. Yes really, armed citizens have prevented many mentally ill from carrying out their cowardly acts.
There’s an old story about a wolf that killed a sheep. The sheep notice teeth marks from the wolf on their fellow sheep. They all decided the safest way to protect themselves was to remove all their own teeth. That’s how foolish anti-gunners are.
