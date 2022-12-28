Recently, Jill Luther posted how good Measure 114 is (“We could at least try to build a better system,” Nov. 30 edition). Jill, it may be a surprise to you and all the anti-gunners, but Measure 114 does absolutely nothing to make the world a safer place.

During deer season, there were 36 million armed hunters, yet their wasn’t one mass shooting by a hunter. Instead of going directly to the problem, you all ignore the broken mentality ill that do all the horrific crimes — normal people, gun owners or not, don’t kill!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.