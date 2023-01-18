One of the major topics of debate around Lincoln County over the past few years has been that of short-term rentals (STRs) and how to balance the economic boon this industry brings to the county with the rights of full-time residents.
As we all know, tourism plays a huge role in the economic wellbeing of this county, and STRs provide visitors to our area with many options for places to stay, other than in a traditional hotel or motel. However, unlike those hotels and motels, STRs are often located in residential areas, right next to homes where people live year round. And therein lies the rub. How do we reconcile the right of full-time residents to be able to enjoy their homes in peace and privacy, versus upholding the right of owners and companies to make money by renting out their coastal properties on a nightly basis?
We have heard from many people who have strong views on both sides of this issue, and if you have been a reader of the News-Times for any length of time, you have seen story after story detailing this ongoing controversy.
Most recently, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to consider capping the density of STRs in various regions around the county (see the story about that discussion in this edition). On Aug. 31, 2022, the county commissioners adopted a resolution suspending all new STR applications until Feb. 22 of this year. With just a few more weeks until that moratorium is scheduled to sunset, the commissioners are working to finalize the next steps for implementing a short-term rental license program. They will next discuss the issue and possibly make a decision at their meeting on Jan. 25.
And that brings us to the purpose of this editorial.
The reason the commission delayed making any decision for two weeks was so that residents of Lincoln County had ample time to make their voices heard on this issue. People still have time to express their thoughts — pro or con — about STR licensing and what they think will or won’t make for an effective solution.
Any member of the public is welcome to attend a county commission meeting — either live or virtually — at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. They can also submit written testimony online using the county’s Smart Sheets form, which can be found at www.co.lincoln.or.us/boc (along with a lot of other information). These online written comments need to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the meeting in order to be entered into the official record.
So we encourage anyone who has an opinion on this matter to let their voice be heard. It is critical that commissioners conduct all business in a way that keeps the best interests of county residents in mind, and we believe they do a pretty good job of that. But there are always going to be those issues where a decision is ultimately made that a lot of people will be unhappy with. That’s a real juggling act for any of our elected officials, and so the best way we can help them work through the details of what is in the best interest of the majority is to speak out.
In this digital age, it’s easier than ever to make your voice heard, and we hope you will do that. But please remember, let’s keep the debate civil. There are no bad guys here, just differences of opinion, but decisions have to be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.