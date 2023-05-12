A previously elected official suggested that ministers carry guns into church. We must “trump” that suggestion. The same official suggested that teachers carry guns into their classrooms. We must “trump” that suggestion, too.

To make America great again, we must go back to a time when everybody didn’t need to carry guns in order to feel safe going to the grocery store or the gas station. When we didn’t need resource officers in our schools to keep some coward from shooting up the school. I say coward because they are going someplace where nobody is shooting back.

