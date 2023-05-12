A previously elected official suggested that ministers carry guns into church. We must “trump” that suggestion. The same official suggested that teachers carry guns into their classrooms. We must “trump” that suggestion, too.
To make America great again, we must go back to a time when everybody didn’t need to carry guns in order to feel safe going to the grocery store or the gas station. When we didn’t need resource officers in our schools to keep some coward from shooting up the school. I say coward because they are going someplace where nobody is shooting back.
All responsible gun owners will tell you a shotgun is a better weapon to protect your home, family and property than an assault rifle. Assault weapons were designed for one purpose only, to kill people, as many and as fast as possible. If a responsible gun owner has an assault weapon, they sure didn’t buy it for the purpose for which it was designed.
I’ve personally had two relatives killed by guns other than war fatalities. Neither was an assault weapon. Neither would have been prevented by our archaic gun regulations. Gun regulations are not “estabulated” by responsible gun owners, but by politicians who may or may not be gun owners but are politically motivated to vote for or against, as their political party demands.
Politics has no business in the safety of the citizenry. Let’s make America great again by being and acting responsibly.
