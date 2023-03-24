What would our Oregon be like without the beauty of trees? Every year as fire season approaches, we get closer to knowing what this stark reality might be. Between the greed of cutting and gutting all of our forests in favor of immediate short-term profits, the natural dangers of lightning strikes, and/or rainy winters as well as careless people with cigarettes, fireworks or direct arson — Oregon's forests need protecting.
We must have a balance between business interests, conservation interests and recreation interests. Forests must be managed, but cutting every tree down is mismanagement. Leaving giant clear-cuts where erosion and landslides will happen is mismanagement. Letting people run amok and ruin the trails and natural environment is also mismanagement.
Privatizing forests is a dangerous idea, just like it was for our beaches. Oregon has public beaches for all. It should have forests for all, too. We need our wild lands to be free from profiteers who want to make a quick buck and then leave the devastation for others to clean up — cut and run. We cannot let our state forests become a vast wasteland. Oregonians deserve better whether they be two-legged, four-legged, winged or finned.
Keep our state forests for all Oregonians — public lands, not private profits.
Save the Habitat Conservation Plan and reject Senate Bill 795 and House Bill 3283.
