I am voting for Alek Skarlatos to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a five-year veteran of the Oregon Army National Guard, Alek has proven his belief in America and the values that have made America strong. He will make changes in Congress that will bring prosperity back to Oregon.

Alek recently said, “President Joe Biden and Val Hoyle’s extreme policies of spending more money, reducing the supply of American energy, and their push for higher taxes on hospitals, health care providers and families making over $31,000 is making this inflation crisis worse. I’m running for Congress to bring balance to Washington, D.C., and work on solutions to reduce inflation, interest rates and the record-high gas prices throughout Oregon.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.