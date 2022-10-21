I am voting for Alek Skarlatos to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives. As a five-year veteran of the Oregon Army National Guard, Alek has proven his belief in America and the values that have made America strong. He will make changes in Congress that will bring prosperity back to Oregon.
Alek recently said, “President Joe Biden and Val Hoyle’s extreme policies of spending more money, reducing the supply of American energy, and their push for higher taxes on hospitals, health care providers and families making over $31,000 is making this inflation crisis worse. I’m running for Congress to bring balance to Washington, D.C., and work on solutions to reduce inflation, interest rates and the record-high gas prices throughout Oregon.”
Alek is a fighter, and he’ll put the gloves on to end the Biden/Pelosi mismanaged economic policies. He will vote yes for policies that increase the minimum wage and create more family wage jobs.
“In Oregon,” Alek said, “because of Joe Biden and Val Hoyle’s far-left policies, inflation continues to get worse, gas is over $5.50 a gallon, crime is out of control, and the cost of health care is more expensive than ever. If elected, I will bring balance to Washington and offer solutions that will create good-paying jobs in Oregon.”
Plus, Alek is 100 percent behind term limits for politicians to rid Congress of the too old, too intellectually feeble-minded individuals who are sleeping on the job while enjoying a big paycheck, paid by us, the taxpayers.
Join me in bringing needed change to Oregon by voting for Alek Skarlatos for U.S. House of Representatives.
P.S. Don’t believe the nasty media ads against Alek — it’s just dirty politics trying to trick you to vote for their candidate.
