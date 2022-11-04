Imagine the following scenario. You live near a highway. You hire a watchman. Several break-ins and thefts follow. The watchman is implicated, and you fire him. You hire a second watchman. He is loyal, honest, hardworking and competent. One night a huge truck goes off the highway and hits your house. Do you blame the new watchman? That would be absurd.
Biden and his policies didn’t cause today’s inflation. The real culprits are Trump’s trade war with China, the fact that Trump made Russia and Saudi Arabia feel they could get away with anything, and Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. Trump spoke endlessly about all the jobs he would create — but he left the worst unemployment since the Great Depression. Biden has produced the lowest unemployment rates in decades. The main inflation culprits are disrupted supply chains, Putin’s war in Ukraine, natural disasters that drive food prices up, and simple price gouging by corporate powers. The Russians (and the Saudis, with oil production cuts) are just doing what Trump said every country should do: seek its own national self interest without regard to international cooperation. That approach is much worse for America than Biden’s stress on international cooperation, especially with NATO.
Voters should think very carefully this November. America doesn’t need another failed presidency. To succeed, Biden will need a majority in both the House and Senate. Otherwise, the GOP will continue to say no to every effort to solve the nation’s real problems. The GOP really offers no real solutions. Investments in renewable energy and actions to control climate change would help lower oil and food costs — but the GOP has relentlessly opposed any real action.
Recently GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy said that the GOP would cut aid to Ukraine if they won the House. That would give Russia even more leverage over world oil and food prices. It’s not an approach that will “make America great again.” There simply is no other easy fix for inflation. We need to join Democrats and find long-term solutions. It is silly and dangerous to blame Biden for today’s inflation. Vote for Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.