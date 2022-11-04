Imagine the following scenario. You live near a highway. You hire a watchman. Several break-ins and thefts follow. The watchman is implicated, and you fire him. You hire a second watchman. He is loyal, honest, hardworking and competent. One night a huge truck goes off the highway and hits your house. Do you blame the new watchman? That would be absurd.

Biden and his policies didn’t cause today’s inflation. The real culprits are Trump’s trade war with China, the fact that Trump made Russia and Saudi Arabia feel they could get away with anything, and Trump’s catastrophic mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis. Trump spoke endlessly about all the jobs he would create — but he left the worst unemployment since the Great Depression. Biden has produced the lowest unemployment rates in decades. The main inflation culprits are disrupted supply chains, Putin’s war in Ukraine, natural disasters that drive food prices up, and simple price gouging by corporate powers. The Russians (and the Saudis, with oil production cuts) are just doing what Trump said every country should do: seek its own national self interest without regard to international cooperation. That approach is much worse for America than Biden’s stress on international cooperation, especially with NATO.

