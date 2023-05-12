This is an endorsement of Alison Baker, a candidate for Zone 6 representative on the Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education.

Alison Baker serves with me on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County as vice president. I have relied on her sharp analysis, her commitment to serve and her honest assessments to help guide and lead our organization as it expands its services to the people of Lincoln County. Her four decades of experience in education, finance and administration helped us put in place a stronger, more resilient infrastructure that kept our organization and its employees whole through the pandemic and beyond, while helping set us up for future success.

