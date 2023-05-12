This is an endorsement of Alison Baker, a candidate for Zone 6 representative on the Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education.
Alison Baker serves with me on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County as vice president. I have relied on her sharp analysis, her commitment to serve and her honest assessments to help guide and lead our organization as it expands its services to the people of Lincoln County. Her four decades of experience in education, finance and administration helped us put in place a stronger, more resilient infrastructure that kept our organization and its employees whole through the pandemic and beyond, while helping set us up for future success.
As I pass on the gavel of president to her, I’m confident that the strides we’ve made in serving more people, expanding our presence, and committing to stricter financial transparency, will continue. I look forward to her leadership.
I can’t think of anyone more qualified to be a steward of Oregon Coast Community College as the school looks to expand its outreach while continuing to meet students where they are. Education is the brick and mortar of an engaged citizenry and a launch pad for kids and adults of all ages to move forward with the skills they need to thrive. Alison Baker brings valuable expertise and passion for education to the board, and I strongly support her continuing in this role.
