I am writing to inform residents in the Siletz and Logsden areas what they get for the taxes they pay for sheriff’s patrols.
Several years ago a measure was passed that created a property tax, funding the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to patrol the town of Siletz and the Logsden Road (and residents) all the way to Moonshine Park. Since Siletz had the larger population, of course the bill passed, and each property owner was taxed.
On Sept. 26, 2022, a car came around a corner near our property and nearly hit our mail carrier that had just left our box. The car was speeding, and the mail carrier thought he was going to be wiped out. He got the license plate number and came to inform us that the driver had wiped out a section of our fence, bent over a county road sign and continued on a rim without the tire, down the road.
I called the sheriff’s office to report the hit-and-run damage to our fence. A sergeant and a deputy came out later that day, took pictures, and took a rearview mirror from the car that I had found alongside the road.
I called a week later to see if they had gotten anywhere on the case. They didn’t return my calls for over a month. On Nov. 3, we went to the courthouse to pay our taxes, and I stopped by the sheriff’s office and asked the clerk to have the sergeant contact us, which he did. He apologized and said “the ball had been dropped” by his deputy, but he said he would follow up. He also gave us the name of the suspect and said he was unable to get anyone to come to the door when he knocked.
I heard no more. I contacted my insurance company and gave them the information. I was also contacted by the mail carrier who said he had quit the job about seven days after the incident but would be willing to testify to what had happened.
My question to you is, why are we continuing to have to pay this tax? I have heard the sheriff’s office needs more money to continue this service. Really? Taxes without service, and they need more money?
