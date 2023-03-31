I recently wrote a letter about the potentially cluttered view-shed along Newport’s Bay Boulevard once metered parking rolls out in June. My letter was in jest, as the only solution I proposed involved standing on tippy-toes on one of the balconies of the 47-unit hotel (where the Pip Tide used to be) to gain an unobstructed view.
At this writing, there will be 10 more or less equally spaced parking kiosks along the boulevard, mainly between Bay and Hatfield streets. Many will need signage explaining their use or location — where/how-to-pay; there or over-there; that sort of thing. The city is doing its best to ensure that each kiosk is user-friendly. Also, the city has published maps of the district outlining the different areas and their metering/permitting requirements. Further, by the time this letter is published, the city may have already approved the five-year contract with T2 Systems, to the tune of $320,000. (These maps could be added to chamber packets or on its "Area Info" webpage; or for local dissemination, inserted into power/water bills.)
What I understand about parking anywhere — everywhere — in the Bayfront District is that if you live, work, dine, get a coffee, shop, visit, throw crab-pots off the piers, watch the sea lions, own a business or are otherwise entertained along this working bay, parking will come at a cost. Additionally, the four-hour limit will be enforced. (Locals need only slightly despair: some off-season "allowances" will be made.)
For the several hundred metered spaces, a rate of $1/hour will be levied. In permitted lots, the cost is expected to range from $45 - $65/month (the only free lots are private).
I know, too much information, so little time. How is the city going to inform everyone of every bit of this when everyone just wants to enjoy every inch of our working Bayfront?
My solution: At each Bayfront entry point, the city should paint a yellow line on the pavement. These lines would extend the width of the roadway. Each yellow line would be similar to the "Entering/Leaving Tsunami Hazard" blue lines already painted. Ancillary signage at these entry points would note: "Entering/Leaving Paid Parking District." (We locals laugh at tsunamis; perhaps visitors will snicker at parking.)
Signage for these yellow lines should be attractive, their design the result of a city-sponsored contest in which the winner receives free parking for a year.
An alternative might be to set up informational, ODOT-approved, flashing electronic billboards at the "Welcome to Newport" signs on Highways 20 and 101. They'd read: "Parking limited; free parking only in Nye Beach or Deco District."
