I recently wrote a letter about the potentially cluttered view-shed along Newport’s Bay Boulevard once metered parking rolls out in June. My letter was in jest, as the only solution I proposed involved standing on tippy-toes on one of the balconies of the 47-unit hotel (where the Pip Tide used to be) to gain an unobstructed view.

At this writing, there will be 10 more or less equally spaced parking kiosks along the boulevard, mainly between Bay and Hatfield streets. Many will need signage explaining their use or location — where/how-to-pay; there or over-there; that sort of thing. The city is doing its best to ensure that each kiosk is user-friendly. Also, the city has published maps of the district outlining the different areas and their metering/permitting requirements. Further, by the time this letter is published, the city may have already approved the five-year contract with T2 Systems, to the tune of $320,000. (These maps could be added to chamber packets or on its "Area Info" webpage; or for local dissemination, inserted into power/water bills.)

