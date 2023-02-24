Lincoln County legislators Sen. Dick Anderson and Rep. David Gomberg are among sponsors of a horrible bill that would rob consumers who suffer terrible injuries of the ability to sue river raft trip operators, ski areas, companies that rent mountain bikes and other recreation outfitters for ordinary negligence.

When I was younger, I paid to join numerous river rafting trips and sea kayaking trips from the Grand Canyon to Alaska, and I always deeply resented that to participate, I had to sign a liability waiver absolving the rafting ora kayaking company of liability in case they killed or injured me due to carelessness or inattention.

