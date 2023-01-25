One of the first official actions taken by newly elected Gov. Tina Kotek was to declare that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency due to homelessness. She signed three executive orders on her first afternoon as Oregon governor, all aimed at reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state. She will also be asking the Oregon Legislature for $130 million in funding to tackle this issue.
We applaud the fact that Kotek took fast action to address this increasingly serious issue. However, we sincerely believe the governor needs to take a broader view in terms of how to address it. While one of the executive orders directs state agencies to prioritize the reduction of homelessness in all parts of Oregon, the state of emergency itself applies primarily to the metro areas along the Willamette Valley.
Granted, the total number of homeless people in the metro areas is higher than elsewhere, but this is a statewide problem, and Kotek needs to look beyond the I-5 corridor.
Elected officials in Lincoln County are of this same mindset, and letters to Kotek from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the Newport City Council point out that the homeless crisis is just as dire here on the coast as anywhere else in the state.
The county commissioners wrote to Kotek, “We respectfully request an amendment to your homelessness emergency declaration to include Lincoln County and other counties who have also seen a large increase in homelessness. Homelessness is not an urban problem, it is unfortunately an Oregon problem, and the more counties that can be included in this important endeavor, the more deep and systematic changes we can make in our state to address this issue.”
And the Newport City Council letter states, “Please consider criteria that will more specifically match the challenges that many rural communities are facing in trying to constructively address homelessness in our communities. The city of Newport is anxious to join you in implementing meaningful measures to reduce homelessness in Newport, Lincoln County, and the state of Oregon.”
One can travel most anywhere in the state and view clear evidence of this crisis. From homeless camps, to people living in their cars, to even people sleeping on sidewalks, there is no doubt this is a serious problem — one we cannot ignore.
There are those people who may say that many among the homeless population have chosen that lifestyle. While it may be true for some, there are many people who end up in a homeless situation due to circumstances completely out of their control. And even if this does happen to be someone’s lifestyle choice, how many of us have experienced difficult consequences because of decisions we have made? Does that mean they don’t deserve a helping hand? We think not.
There are no easy solutions to any of this, but one thing is certain — we can’t simply turn our backs and ignore the situation. People are suffering out there, and they deserve our help.
We ask Gov. Kotek to pay heed to those voices outside the metro areas and double down on efforts to address this crisis throughout the entire state of Oregon.
