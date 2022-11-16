I am a recent widow. I may not look like a great-grandma because my hair is naturally brown, but I am 76 years old with bad knees. I can't kneel without needing help to get up. I didn't chose to be a widow, but I am working on this horrible grief and trying to be a useful part of society. I had an amazing husband who could fix anything in a heartbeat and loved to help other people. I've cried about this incident and prayed about it, and since there is no way to get to the person “at the top,” I decided to tell my story.
My cable TV quit working on a recent Friday night. I spent the whole weekend trying things I knew how to do, but still no cable, so I watched ROKU. I tried calling the company robots who checked the router and modem and said they were fine. End of conversation. I didn't get to talk.
So Monday I went to the store. I was told they would not send a tech to the house unless I tried to fix the problem myself first. They gave me a “TV box” and told me to connect it and bring the old one back. I left the store with tears rolling down my face.
We've gone through several “TV boxes” in the last several years. It is a two-person job to install because of the way it is snuggled into a shelf in the electric fireplace. No way could I do it myself. I tried.
I looked at the new remote, which looked like a totally different appliance. It would take me weeks to figure out how to use it. I spent the whole day crying and praying. Then I picked up my ROKU remote and starting playing with it, and the cable TV came on for a few seconds and then froze. I turned it off and back on again and the thing started to work.
Today I took the new “TV box” back. I told them it was inhumane to expect an old person to get on her knees and install something that takes two people to install at my house. I would have gladly paid the $50 for a tech to come out if that had been offered to me in the first place. It wasn't. And why should an old person be penalized $50 for refusing to try to do it herself? A tech could also have showed me how to use the features on my TV that my husband knew but I never learned. None of this is fair. Totally wrong business practice.
So I left the store and went to my favorite hamburger joint to unwind. It's the one that brings the food to your table. Everyone there treats me like a human being that has worth. The young people are friendly and come to the table to see how I'm doing. Today, the owner came up and asked me how I was. I told him I came to my “comfort place” and I was de-stressing. Why can't it be that way everywhere?
