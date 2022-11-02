David Gomberg and his wife, Susan, have lived here 35 years and built a world-famous kite business. Very few legislators have small business experience and the know-how to get things done at the state capitol. Since becoming a legislator, David has prioritized supporting the local business owners who are the backbone of this community. He truly does understand the struggles of owning a small business in a rural area, where the economy can get hit hard at the drop of a hat. We need his experience and expertise to keep the good work going.

He helped expand broadband to the coast and championed increasing access to loans for small businesses from $100,000 to $1 million. When the pandemic threatened our local businesses, he helped bring dollars here to keep those businesses open and alive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.