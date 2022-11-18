A global collapse looms before us. This civilization has pointed itself into a corner on the edge of extinction. “What, me worry? Why? In profit we trust!”
Clichés are considered — perhaps rightfully so — to be in bad taste. Yet though stale, it is not because they are all false. Take the worn-out, “The root of all evil is money!” In that phrase is locked the history of this civilization and its suffering since the inception — Global Monopoly Capitalism being its most developed and final destructive expression.
Today, money (capital) rules the world. Its evil is rampant with oceans of blood and continents of destruction. No wonder the Earth is a madhouse of viciousness — from the rubble-death of modern war to the carnage of road rage, where each alienated atom is ruled by the egotistic principle of “me first, if not me only.”
This is not new. Lao Tzu, Buddha, Confucius, Isaiah, Socrates, Jesus, Mohammed, Dr. Martin Luther King and no doubt countless others were of the same conviction. Everywhere one looks is war, poverty, hate, ruined environments and immense devastations, all of which are the product of the corruption and moral erosion that fills the veins of power and wealth.
Consider the environmental crises. It is extremely close to a total global collapse. In fact, we are already well into it. A million and a half species have died off at rates far exceeding normal rates of specific die-off. All this since 1945, the same year of the atomic assault on Japan. A hundred species become extinct each day. The forests disappear. Coral reefs bleach and die. The oceans — from pollution, acidification, warming and over-fishing — are emptying. Deserts expand, glaciers melt away and sea levels rise, causing floods. Rivers dry out. Droughts, mega-storms, pandemics, soil erosion, torrential rains, soil destruction, toxic food and killer heat waves are all endemic.
And we must never forget our ever looming nuclear termination via war or nuclear accidents, such as the looming danger of Hanford, Washington, the most toxic site in the U.S. Accordingly, the Nuclear Doomsday Clock is set to 90 seconds until extinction by the Union of Concerned Scientists. A nuclear war will be the last war.
We all know this, while like demented puppets we dance the absurd tap tap of wooden-headed, consumer marionettes, singing our personal mantra as we pirouette over the edge of the abyss — “I got mine!”
