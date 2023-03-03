I’m a big fan of Newport; it’s my go-to for shopping and dreary social life. But I prefer to live south of Newport where it’s warm and balmy.

I worked for a decade or so at an art gallery on the Newport Bayfront, but only partially loyal to shopping or socializing there: parking was an issue. Still is.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.