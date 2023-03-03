I’m a big fan of Newport; it’s my go-to for shopping and dreary social life. But I prefer to live south of Newport where it’s warm and balmy.
I worked for a decade or so at an art gallery on the Newport Bayfront, but only partially loyal to shopping or socializing there: parking was an issue. Still is.
As some of you may have heard, Bayfront parking will be metered (roll-out date is June). Several parking zones have been identified, but simply stated, all parking will cost something. In most cases this will be $1/hour, or in “permitted” zones, monthly permits are projected to cost $65/month.
To be clear, parking everywhere on the Bayfront area will be paid, whether you’re a visitor, business owner, fisherperson or employee. Current business license fees that carry “parking charges” will be phased out once the metering system is implemented.
As I understand it, the city has already approved the not-to-exceed five-year costs for 10 parking kiosks: $264,000. And the city plans community outreach opportunities to gather input about the fee schedules. Those who are interested should watch for these meeting dates and places; those who are concerned should attend and speak up. In one way or another, we’re all stakeholders.
I also understand that the city will try to make the kiosks and zones more user-friendly by installing almost 45 “information” diagrams, placards and other signage — go here for this; go there for that. Not sure how I’ll see from one end of the boulevard to the other through that clutter. Perhaps I’ll stand on one of the upper balconies of the proposed 40-unit hotel on the west end of Bay Boulevard; might be able to see all the way to the Embarcadero.
By the way, the hotel is already making its way through the permitting process. That’s the same process that allows real estate offices in C-1 zones and favors an $11 million, Philomath-style bypass two blocks south of the Highway 101/Highway 20 intersection.
Maybe I’ll move my shopping and socializing to Waldport — there are some good stores, a single traffic light, and the people are friendly. Maybe not “The Friendliest,” but I’ve never met a friendly parking meter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.