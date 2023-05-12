By Paul Haeder
I have so many acquaintances that have no idea that there is a celebration called World Press Freedom Day. Here on the coast, people prepping for chilled summer afternoons flying kites might not value that free press as I know it.
The reality is, though, we are shaped by what is and isn’t reported, and by what is poorly reported or covered up. I know readers can leap back to the beginning of this month. In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. An event was held at UN headquarters in New York on May 2 to mark the 30th anniversary. The organization, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), organized the first Press Freedom Day.
RSF was created in 1983, with eight fulltime employees who had just published a “round-up of journalists killed throughout the world.” The RSF defines press freedom as follows: “The ability of journalists as individuals and collectives to select, produce, and disseminate news in the public interest independent of political, economic, legal and social interference and in the absence of threats to their physical and mental safety.”
I’ve lived and worked both in El Paso and Juarez, Texas. That Mexican border town had many murders of women, and some of the reporters, both print and radio-TV, have had difficulty reporting on those stories. Some have been murdered. Then there are the drug cartels.
For the last two years, the U.S. ranked 44th and 42nd respectively on the Press Freedom Index. “In 2020 — the year of the George Floyd murder and major Black Lives Matter protests, not to mention a contentious presidential election — the U.S. ranked 45th, and found itself listed as one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists,” according to Mickey Huff, director of Project Censored.
To take this to another level, I have friends who are reporting on the military operation in Donbass, Eastern Ukraine. There are reporters from Canada, Germany, UK and the U.S. who have had their bank accounts seized for reporting on the fighting in Ukraine. For not following the West’s line.
We are at a point I never thought would come when I started as a reporter in 1976, as a 19 year old. Sure, my editors triple checked facts and sources on myriad of stories, such as one where our college daily (Tucson, Arizona) found the football coach doing some unethical things with unused airplane vouchers.
In El Paso, more stories on cops doing wrong, or allegedly doing wrong by impounding cars and trucks and then reselling them, or deputies accused of sexually assaulting woman on traffic stops.
There was a college president in Cochise County where I was a reporter who was on a months’ long self-declared leave of absence, was still using a college vehicles, and failed to come to board meetings and was drawing a big salary for months. That story involved a lot of triple and quadruple-checking
The reality is most Americans — most in Lincoln County, I bet — have a slew of negative things to say about the so-called “media” or journalists or the Press. However, there are distinctions between beat reporters (newspapers, magazines, weeklies) doing the hard work of digging, researching and spending time nuancing a story, versus quick, fast-paced TV “junk,” where we’re lucky to have 120 seconds covering very complicated topics.
While Press Freedom Day recognizes the increasingly difficult time reporters around the world are having, it is not looking at a more nuanced aspect of reporting: which stories are not covered, i.e., those that are dropped, edited out or just censored by respective news organs?
The elephant in the room is one of the bravest of journalists, Julian Assange, who is in jail in England, barely hanging onto life.
Going with Huff on his website, “On April 29th, Biden attended the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he denounced Russia’s actions and stated that ‘journalism is not a crime.’ U.S. Senate leaders echoed this sentiment in rare bipartisan fashion. Yet Biden’s own administration, like Donald Trump’s before him, continues to doggedly pursue the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the Espionage Act. Assange has languished in a British prison the past four years — all for publishing factual documentation of U.S. war crimes and misconduct that span nearly two decades.”
It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback when it comes to criticizing education, social work, government biologists, the media and the Press. The reality is, however, people are not in some sealed bubble where they come to know about any number of topics through osmosis.
We are the product of many forms of information sources, most of which are skewed and packaged as news and hard information. In most cases — with the explosion of online sources and social media platforms — we are a country of a misinformed citizenry, not one that was envisioned by the founders.
A democracy is one led by informed people, by “we the people” participating in our own destinies. Instead, today, we have opted for infotainment and pure fabricated junk. Having the freedom to not be informed, to be dumb, or to peddle in half-truths or vapid material, that is what makes a dangerous republic.
As newspapers die — and a city the size of Lincoln City or Newport should have competing news sources each — so does the ability of people to understand an argument, and we then end up with adults and youth who are fueled by sketchy ideas on topics directly affecting our community’s wellbeing.
Killing the messenger is the extreme of that, and I take my hat off to hard working, honest and gutsy fellow journalists. On May 3 or any day. There doesn’t have to be just one day to fight for unencumbered and open journalism.
Paul K. Haeder is a novelist, journalist, educator and author of “Wide Open Eyes: Surfacing from Vietnam,” Cirque Press.
