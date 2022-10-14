Democracy literally means “people power” from the Greek words “demos” and “kratos.” True democracy means equal freedom for all citizens while striving for a balance between differing beliefs and opinions easing the path for peace and justice to prevail. In the United States of America, we are privileged to have an election system that works through the democratic process to preserve our republic.
The hope of our founding fathers was to create a republic to help ensure that the passions and prejudices of others would never lead to government oppression or abuse of power. I am in favor of restraining the powers of the federal government in favor of the states and “we the people.”
On the Oct. 5 Opinion page in the News-Times, the writer was wrong about the Supreme Court taking away a women’s right to choose. The court in fact recognized there was no right to abortion in our Constitution. The justices voted to send the decision back to the state legislatures, where the people of each state can enact laws regarding abortion that more closely align with their beliefs. Thus, giving the control back to the people, where it belonged all along.
Another point the writer of the opinion piece tried to make was that Republicans believe in censorship (which is really funny because Republicans/conservatives are the ones being censored, especially on Facebook and Twitter). Republicans, however, do applaud parental rights. Questioning a school board on educational issues and subject matter is just that: a right. After all, public schools are public and funded with taxpayer dollars.
And yes, I do believe there was unfair interference in the 2020 election, mostly due to the “public safety” measures instituted because of the pandemic. Because of the tens of millions of people who were and still are skeptical of the results of the 2020 election, the RNC created an Election Integrity committee to work for common-sense reporting that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Following are some of the statistics from the Election Integrity Committee report:
• 75 percent of Americans, including 69 percent of Black voters and 60 percent of Democrats polled, support voter ID requirements;
• 68 percent of voters believe that state legislatures should decide the voting rules and regulations for their state, not the federal government;
• By a 33 percent margin, Americans believe that voting in their area is already “easy” and want to see election reform focus on making sure elections are “fair and free of voter fraud;”
• 87 percent of voters are against ballot harvesting;
• 78 percent of all voters support a proposed plan with the following five principles: 1) presenting voter ID; 2) signature verification; 3) chain of custody controls; 4) bipartisan observers and 5) cleaning up of voter rolls.
The November elections are paramount to preserving the soul of our nation so that we can “Make America Great Again.” All citizens should be knowledgeable about who and what they are voting for, therefore, I hope all voters read the formal commitment the RNC Congress has made to America:
“The Commitment to America represents a new direction and better approach that will get our nation back on track. Because Americans are workers and builders, we commit to remove government-imposed obstacles to their success. Hardworking taxpayers should be valued, not punished. Because no American should live in fear, we commit to reverse soft-on-crime policies that have caused violence in our communities. Public safety is a necessity, not a privilege. Because Americans are learners and dreamers, we commit to advance excellence in education and respect for dedicated parents and teachers. Our future depends on it. And because Americans deserve fairness and real accountability, we commit to make Washington finally serve the needs of the people. We can no longer afford business as usual. Starting day one, we will work to deliver an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom and a government that’s accountable. This is our commitment to America. And in a Congress restored to the American people, we will do everything in our power to make it a reality.” (Quoted from the preamble of the RNC Congressional Commitment to America.)
I am compelled to address one last point the writer of the opinion in the Oct. 5 issue of the News-Times brought up: white supremacy. My goodness, I thought everyone knew the Republican Party opposed slavery and fought to protect African Americans after the Civil War. Freedom and equality for all are the heart are soul of the Republican Party. And yes, I am fully awake (as opposed to “woke”).
Submitted by Bill Klein, of Newport, along with other members of the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee.
