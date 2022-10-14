Democracy literally means “people power” from the Greek words “demos” and “kratos.” True democracy means equal freedom for all citizens while striving for a balance between differing beliefs and opinions easing the path for peace and justice to prevail. In the United States of America, we are privileged to have an election system that works through the democratic process to preserve our republic.

The hope of our founding fathers was to create a republic to help ensure that the passions and prejudices of others would never lead to government oppression or abuse of power. I am in favor of restraining the powers of the federal government in favor of the states and “we the people.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.