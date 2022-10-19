I happened to be in the Yachats Post Office a week ago and saw pinned to the bulletin board a flyer to vote yes on Lincoln County Ballot Measure 21-214. It was signed by two Yachats Rural Fire Protection District board members.

First of all, it is illegal to post political literature or voting material in or on a federal building. Just ask the postmaster. Once the Postal Service leases or rents property, it becomes federal property.

