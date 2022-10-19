I happened to be in the Yachats Post Office a week ago and saw pinned to the bulletin board a flyer to vote yes on Lincoln County Ballot Measure 21-214. It was signed by two Yachats Rural Fire Protection District board members.
First of all, it is illegal to post political literature or voting material in or on a federal building. Just ask the postmaster. Once the Postal Service leases or rents property, it becomes federal property.
The flyer itself has threatening and scare tactic statements about what “will be done” if Measure 21-214 doesn’t pass. Citizens and taxpayers of the YRFPD, these are the same people we trust with our tax dollars. In my opinion, they all should be removed — but we can decide or deal with that later.
I will continue to vote no on the measure as the board and the chief have failed to identify to taxpayers how, where and when they misspent the money and caused this debt.
The taxpayers did their job, now taxpayers and citizens have asked for the information in the past, and it hasn’t been provided to us.
When you find problems in your business, first you find the cause, then you find and complete the corrective action, then finally you find and implement the preventative action. None of that has been done by the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District. If it has, then where are the written results and why have they not been provided to district citizens and taxpayers?
I have asked this before, with all the money from the federal and state governments that has been made available since the coronavirus pandemic, why hasn’t the YRFPD asked for any of it? If they have, then tell us who and when it was applied for.
Until I see more written and objective evidence that the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District has changed its ways, I will continue to vote no on any new levies/property tax increases. As a great president said, “Trust but verify.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.