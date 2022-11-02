I find it discouraging that your reporter, Kenneth Lipp, basically accepted everything that Yachats Rural Fire Protection District Secretary Ed Hallahan said to him as the truth. As I have stated in the past and in this paper, there is no written evidence of this indebtedness fiasco as to the cause, corrective action, and preventative action on behalf of the YRFPD board or the chief. They just indicated that the money was misspent.

Why was that? It is cited in the article that in 2019-2020, additional money was spent on "personnel and operational cost." Who authorized that, when they didn't have a budget for it?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.