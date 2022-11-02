I find it discouraging that your reporter, Kenneth Lipp, basically accepted everything that Yachats Rural Fire Protection District Secretary Ed Hallahan said to him as the truth. As I have stated in the past and in this paper, there is no written evidence of this indebtedness fiasco as to the cause, corrective action, and preventative action on behalf of the YRFPD board or the chief. They just indicated that the money was misspent.
Why was that? It is cited in the article that in 2019-2020, additional money was spent on "personnel and operational cost." Who authorized that, when they didn't have a budget for it?
I'm sure the taxpayers were not aware of that, but the YRFPD board and the chief put our district in debt without our approval. Also, as I have stated before, a business run correctly would have already had in writing the cause, the corrective action, and finally the preventative action in place. As far as I know, that has not been done nor made available to the fire district citizens and taxpayers.
I have been invited to the YRFPD board meetings for the answers, but like I told one member of the board, I don't believe I would get the truth from them. So if they have done all their homework representing the YRFPD citizens, they would already have that for our review and not some Q&A's at the fire board meeting.
As far as what was stated by the secretary about volunteers, that also is incorrect. They don't come here or volunteer because of the district and the chief. I have this mostly from scuttlebutt I hear within and outside of our fire district.
And lastly, why would any district consider hiring or having on staff a fireperson who couldn't pull a fire hose? I highly doubt our fire chief could do it, either. I know I can't. These all are good people, but they have our fire district heading in the wrong way, in my opinion.
