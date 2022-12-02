Two courses of action would help curtail the obscene mass shootings in this country, and they aren’t thoughts and prayers. First, impose health care taxes on ammunition. Second, release videos of victims killed by assault-style weapons.
If every bullet cost $100, mass shootings would become much more prohibitive. So would suicides by handgun. Perpetrators oftentimes decide to commit their dastardly deeds only hours or days beforehand. If they had to save up money to afford the ammunition needed to carry out their acts, that would buy time. During that time, perhaps their personal crisis would pass or the targeted event would be over or someone would discover their plan and alert authorities. Perhaps they would give up the idea entirely because it just costs too much to carry through.
And here’s a bonus: The taxes raised could fund mental health services.
Making videos of shooting victims public would change people’s opinions about gun control. Support for the Vietnam War plummeted after the news depicted the horrors. The same thing would happen with support for easy gun access if people witnessed the aftermath of the slaughters. Assault-style weapons exert more trauma than other guns. Bullets from the AR-15 cause damage to nearby tissues without even touching them. Bones are reduced to dust. Exit holes are the size of oranges. Many victims are only identified by clothing they wear because their faces are obliterated.
Imagine seeing that carnage visited upon the scores of mass shooting victims on your favorite news feed — parade attendees, shoppers, worshippers, revelers, trainees and children in schools. If we were forced to look at the butchery, perhaps then our leaders would stop caving to the gun lobby, which is arguably the largest terrorist organization in this country.
These are easy solutions to a seemingly intractable problem.
