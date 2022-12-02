Two courses of action would help curtail the obscene mass shootings in this country, and they aren’t thoughts and prayers. First, impose health care taxes on ammunition. Second, release videos of victims killed by assault-style weapons.

If every bullet cost $100, mass shootings would become much more prohibitive. So would suicides by handgun. Perpetrators oftentimes decide to commit their dastardly deeds only hours or days beforehand. If they had to save up money to afford the ammunition needed to carry out their acts, that would buy time. During that time, perhaps their personal crisis would pass or the targeted event would be over or someone would discover their plan and alert authorities. Perhaps they would give up the idea entirely because it just costs too much to carry through.

