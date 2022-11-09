By the time this edition of the newspaper makes its way into readers’ hands, the November 2022 midterm elections will be over. Well, at least the voting potion will be over — final results may be a ways off yet.
We’re all probably breathing a collective sigh of relief that the campaign season has come to a close and that we’re done with the barrage of non-stop political ads on television, which have become hard to stomach. We’re not talking about those ads where a candidate is hyping his or her qualifications for office. What we find particularly objectionable are the back-to-back attacks on opposing candidates, whether they be blue, red or whatever. Stop telling us what is wrong with your opponent, and tell us what is right about you.
But that’s behind us now and it’s time to move on, which is the main purpose of today’s editorial. And moving on means it’s time — way past time — to put the negativity behind us and start looking for the positive things. Let’s begin to focus on what’s right with the country, instead of constantly griping about what we think is wrong with it.
Without a doubt, about half of the voters across the country will be unhappy with some of the results of this election — whether their political beliefs are far left, far right, or anywhere in between. That’s simply the nature of elections. There are winners and there are losers. What really matters the most is what we do in the days, weeks, months and even years to come. Even if your candidate didn’t win, or the result of a ballot measure didn’t go the way you wanted it to, life goes on. It’s how we choose to lead that life that can make a huge difference in our attitudes going forward.
We think a majority of people would agree that the political bickering needs to be toned down — a lot. The opinions of those on the fringe of both sides of the aisle get a lot of attention, but we believe most Americans take more moderate view. Many people we encounter would like to see the leaders of this country start focusing more on working together, rather than putting up walls to strengthen their own positions.
We don’t always get what we want in this life — that should be pretty obvious to most people. But when that happens, it doesn’t have to result in a doom-and-gloom outlook. When people in this country start working harder at building bridges instead of walls, we believe there can always be some sort of positive outcome.
So that’s our challenge in the days that lie ahead. It’s time to work on setting differences aside and trying to figure out how to build others up, instead of tearing them down. If we want this country of ours to continue to be a world leader, it’s long past time to make some changes here at home, and that begins with each and every one of us.
