By the time this edition of the newspaper makes its way into readers’ hands, the November 2022 midterm elections will be over. Well, at least the voting potion will be over — final results may be a ways off yet.

We’re all probably breathing a collective sigh of relief that the campaign season has come to a close and that we’re done with the barrage of non-stop political ads on television, which have become hard to stomach. We’re not talking about those ads where a candidate is hyping his or her qualifications for office. What we find particularly objectionable are the back-to-back attacks on opposing candidates, whether they be blue, red or whatever. Stop telling us what is wrong with your opponent, and tell us what is right about you.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.