It’s time for some fresh air: let’s bring Jo Rae Perkins to the U.S. Senate.
Jo Rae said, “America is headed the wrong way. Inflation is at a 40-year high affecting every Oregonian. As your U.S. Senator, I will put your liberty first and will legislate according to my duties defined in the U.S. Constitution.”
Jo Rae will bring needed reforms to the U.S. Senate. She will work for Oregonians, while her opponent, Wyden, just listens. Jo Rae will fight for term limit laws to end career politicians rein on our liberties. (Wyden has been in the U.S. Senate for 25 years. Enough is enough.)
The list of priorities for Jo Rae is long because she knows it’s time for a clean sweep of Congress. She supports: funding for law enforcement while stopping the release of criminals; ending political indoctrination in our schools and bringing school choice to the forefront; and identifying the core causes of homelessness to put an end to the indignities of street living while restoring respect and help for our deserving veterans.
Jo Rae is acutely aware of the importance of securing our borders (something her opponents don’t even address). She will put an end to the open border crisis of the Biden administration that has unleashed over 3 million illegal aliens into our world. Jo Rae will fight to stop the human trafficking and drugs that are stripping our youths of their lives while making cartels wealthy.
If you still can’t decide that Jo Rae will lead us in the right direction, what about this: Jo Rae believes every life is valuable and is not afraid to say that she is 100 percent pro-life, while Wyden is proud to defend abortion. Period.
Mark your ballot for Jo Rae Perkins for U.S. senator.
