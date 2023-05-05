In response to Ben Ryan’s letter (“Cars and Guns are not the Same,” April 21 edition), in which he critiqued my letter, I first want to compliment his tone and writing skills. In it, he stated facts, identified disagreements and asked questions, all without personal attacks or an aggressive tone. Passion yes, hostility no.
Unlike the anonymous rants and death threats I’ve received, I was able to learn how he felt from his research and writing, and hold in mind another point of view.
We totally disagree, but do so in a mostly civil manner. I think he missed the point of my letter, but still I think our writing is an example of how people can feel and write passionately, while managing to keep their wits about them.
I can’t, as you may suspect, Ben, tell you exactly how taking your gun might save a life. I don’t actually have a desire to, or advocate taking anyone’s guns unless they display disturbances that may lead to violence. My husband owns guns and enjoys all aspects of hunting. There is not a direct, 100 percent proven correlation between increased gun control and preventing mass shootings, but the chance to minimize the occurrences seems worth the effort.
There is data strongly indicating that states with tighter gun control have less deaths due to gun violence. You cannot statistically measure successful prevention. A bigger threat to people’s welfare is actually the lack of regulation and training about safe storing of guns in the home, but that’s another letter.
What most gun control advocates promote is said well by Oregon’s Nicholas Kristof (he has an excellent series in the New York Times): “We can adopt universal background checks, safe storage requirements, a minimum age of 21 for private gun sales and an enforced ban on possession of guns by people with a history of stalking or violent misdemeanors.”
In the meantime, I urge everyone to try to have civil discussions and disagreements about all the troubling issues of our times. And whenever possible, to add some kindness too. We can debate and argue without assuming those who we disagree with have no redeeming qualities. Life is so unpredictable. The person you totally disagree with now may end up being the very one you need someday.
