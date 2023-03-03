What a surprise to watch the trees on Arcadia Drive in Toledo collect snow with such a late, historical snowfall. A little after 7 a.m. in the morning Thursday (Feb. 23), I heard a loud “pop, pop,” and we lost electricity. The power pole with a bright city street light attached had snapped from the weight of the snow.

Central Lincoln PUD workers came out to look at it and evaluate a plan. We figured three days of outage. We bet on when the help would return after they acquired new wooden poles and gathered new materials, and so many customers were out of power in all parts of the county. I won! I bet they would be back between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, and they were here at 8:15 a.m. with multiple trucks and at least five to seven workers.

