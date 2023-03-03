What a surprise to watch the trees on Arcadia Drive in Toledo collect snow with such a late, historical snowfall. A little after 7 a.m. in the morning Thursday (Feb. 23), I heard a loud “pop, pop,” and we lost electricity. The power pole with a bright city street light attached had snapped from the weight of the snow.
Central Lincoln PUD workers came out to look at it and evaluate a plan. We figured three days of outage. We bet on when the help would return after they acquired new wooden poles and gathered new materials, and so many customers were out of power in all parts of the county. I won! I bet they would be back between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, and they were here at 8:15 a.m. with multiple trucks and at least five to seven workers.
They worked over 12 hours without much of a break. A manager, or friend, brought them some pizza, but I don’t think they had taken any lunch or dinner break.
Our place got cold. We still had water and natural gas, but with lines and cables down, we hesitated to leave and be in the way with trucks, extension buckets and more needing to work and park in the driveway and street.
These guys were hard workers. It was impressive to see their camaraderie, strength, skills and caution to get things done. Everyone had a role and knew what they needed to do. Teamwork was ideal. They worked so well together, as if they could anticipate what was to come.
Thanks for working so hard so we can enjoy our creature comforts.
