The recent launch and subsequent images from the James Webb Space Telescope have infinitely excited me. I hadn’t expected much difference between the by-now-familiar images from Hubble and the new ones from JWST. Boy, was I wrong! We’re now able to “look back” to the edges of the Big Bang, a whopping 13.8 billion light years: an incomprehensible number. (Roughly 830 trillion times more distant than the Earth is to the Sun. By comparison, there have been only 63.7 billion seconds in the past 2022 years.) My personal hope is that humanity finds value in the JWST’s images and their interpretation — I’d like to see us wonder-filled for at least the length of my remaining lifetime.

The concept of the Big Bang has been around since about the mid-60s, and is familiar enough to have had its own spin-off TV series. I’ve grown up with a vague awareness (I won’t say understanding) of this theory, but any practical applications have been few and far between ... in the back seat of my daily drive, so to speak, and far from my thoughts on city politics. (In a cranial synapse, in a far-distant mental galaxy is a tenuous grip on Genesis 1:1 and following the let-there-be-light stuff.)

