The recent launch and subsequent images from the James Webb Space Telescope have infinitely excited me. I hadn’t expected much difference between the by-now-familiar images from Hubble and the new ones from JWST. Boy, was I wrong! We’re now able to “look back” to the edges of the Big Bang, a whopping 13.8 billion light years: an incomprehensible number. (Roughly 830 trillion times more distant than the Earth is to the Sun. By comparison, there have been only 63.7 billion seconds in the past 2022 years.) My personal hope is that humanity finds value in the JWST’s images and their interpretation — I’d like to see us wonder-filled for at least the length of my remaining lifetime.
The concept of the Big Bang has been around since about the mid-60s, and is familiar enough to have had its own spin-off TV series. I’ve grown up with a vague awareness (I won’t say understanding) of this theory, but any practical applications have been few and far between ... in the back seat of my daily drive, so to speak, and far from my thoughts on city politics. (In a cranial synapse, in a far-distant mental galaxy is a tenuous grip on Genesis 1:1 and following the let-there-be-light stuff.)
To get a better grasp on light years, the vastness of our universe, the Big Bang and the cosmos itself, I purchased two books: one from 1978; the other from 2022. The earlier one was recommended by an acquaintance who told me that “... most of its premise has been re-thought and variously disproven ... but it’s a good introductory book written for high school readers ...” (Aha, I thought, a “Goldilocks” book.) This book, “The Collapsing Universe,” was written by Isaac Asimov. I put it on my night stand to read before bedtime; I was able to read about two pages before my eyelids began drooping. The further I read, the heavier were my eyes — insomnia solved. (My acquaintance was only half right: The book was readable; that I comprehended it remains debatable.)
The second book was written by theoretical physicist and cosmologist Laura Mersini-Houghton, currently on the physics faculty at UNC, Chapel Hill. It’s titled: “Before the Big Bang; The Origin of our Universe from the Multiverse.” Now, the concept of “multiverse” has been popularized in sci-fi literature, Spiderman comics and any number of Trek-like films; and, intuitively, I reckoned I could handle whatever multiverse Professor Mersini-Houghton launched my way. After all, there absolutely must be something on the other side(s?) of our known universe.
I started with the first book, then pushed it aside for the second. In other words, I lost interest in “old” stuff and wanted a more contemporary perspective. I found that fresh discussion in Mersini-Houghton’s book. I blasted through it, comfortably grasping only miniscule parts, then I sent it to a friend for that birthday present I’d forgotten.
Fast forward: When I can’t fall asleep, Asimov is there to help. I no longer have the Mersini-Houghton book and need to get another. I am not convinced that I will ever substantively understand/comprehend anything about — or before or after — the Big Bang. It will remain “theoretical.” I can live with that. We’ll see.
At the same time, I think it is important — and a significant part of our humanness — to continue to wrestle with the unknown, to find possible/potential answers to the how-we-got-here and the who-it-is-that-we-think-we-are kinds of questions. It has been long said the humans are the only species who are self-aware, who have the capability to think about existential stuff. I find this attribute necessary for those of us who inhabit a singular, unique planet on the fringe of a moderately-sized galaxy in a far corner of the “known” universe (which itself just may be non-descript) in an infinite, indescribable, ineffable cosmos.
To think; to think critically; to ponder wonderful things; to deal with the unknown in new and exciting ways — that’s what it means to be human.
