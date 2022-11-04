Windy with rain likely. High near 55F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, it has become very important that Oregon elected officials stand up for women’s bodily autonomy and protect this most fundamental right. We must do everything we can to ensure pro-choice candidates get elected. For those of us who live on the central coast, our pro-choice champion is Rep. David Gomberg.
David is endorsed by the Central Oregon Coast, South Willamette Valley, and Oregon chapters of the National Organization for Women. He is also endorsed by the Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and Mother PAC. Because those organizations trust him — and because David Gomberg sponsored the nation’s strongest protections for reproductive rights — I trust him to represent women’s interests in keeping Oregon safe.
In this time of great uncertainty, there couldn’t be a clearer advocate for reproductive freedom, bodily autonomy and women’s health than our state representative David Gomberg. I have proudly voted for him; I hope you do too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.