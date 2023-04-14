We are writing as patrons of Central Lincoln PUD, which we have been for 47 years. During most of those years, I have been a building contractor. During all of those years, as homeowners, we have been customers of Central Lincoln.
Over these many years, we have had dozens and dozens of interactions with Central Lincoln. Those many interactions have ranged from the need to have short-term disconnects/reconnects in order to complete re-roofing projects, to installations of new services for several new-build projects, to power outages in our neighborhood in a forested area east of Newport.
We feel compelled to give feedback regarding Central Lincoln’s service over the years. Here it is — Central Lincoln has never failed to meet expectations. Most of the time, Central Lincoln has exceeded hopes and expectations and has very often done amazing, over-the-top work in very difficult conditions, working well beyond normal working hours in order to keep our communities functioning.
We have total respect for the difficulty of the work and the commitment of the people that do it. Our regret is that we don’t have the names of very many people that are instrumental in doing the very important work of keeping Central Lincoln running as the first class organization that it is.
Those that we do know are Bernie Schuette, Jake Burbee, Donna Beckham (ret.) Dorothy Maynard (ret.), Kyle Seits, Chad Fromm and Ethan Ferris.
Not only do we appreciate the efforts to make repairs when storms wreak havoc, but also the advance work to help prevent future outages. It is truly impressive to see crews working to remove vegetation that has the potential to make life difficult in the future. Central Lincoln has six crews (up from three) whose mandate is to remove vegetation that has the potential to disrupt our power and our lives.
We often say to ourselves, “And we get to live here.” Central Lincoln has a role in having that feeling. This is a sincere thank you to Central Lincoln and to how they all go about their business. Central Lincoln is a public utility district (PUD), one of seven in the state. They are a nonprofit organization. Their purpose is to provide service to the community, not to provide income to stockholders. As such, if something needs to be done, they do it. They charge what it costs to provide superior service and to provide for the future.
Central Lincoln, serving the coast from Lincoln Beach to Reedsport since the 1940s, has served our coastal region for 80-plus years. The rates are competitive and the service is superior. We are private citizens. We have nothing to gain or lose. What we have is a very well kept secret here on the Oregon coast. I hope we can all realize and appreciate what we have here.
