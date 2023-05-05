Here are facts on what the Lincoln City City Council is costing taxpayers — all information is based on public records.
Fact: Lincoln City now owns 327 properties for a total value of $86,129,770, which are not on the tax rolls. Of those parcels, 47 have some sort of structure on them, and the remaining 280 lots are bare land with a value of $49,426,740.
For example, Urban Renewal paid $1.2 million for properties on Southwest 51st Street. These have been vacant for 22 years, thus costing taxpayers thousands of dollars in lost tax base. Further, in 2013 the city purchased land known as The Village with $2.5 million from the city budget — your tax money. The city had an offer to buy the property for the $2.5 million and the city would be given 50 acres (the Knoll), which the city wanted. The city is now in the land development business using your tax dollars.
Fact: Concerning The Village, in addition to the original cost, over $1 million has been budgeted over the last 10 years for maintenance of the property. Last year alone, this figure was $262,657. Also, the West Devils Lake pump station cost $1.275 million. Over the last 10 years, taxpayers have lost an estimated $53,539,346 of assessed tax value.
Fact: The transit room tax (TRT) is income to the city. From 2019-20 to 2021-22, the tax raised has gone from $5,958,385 to an estimated $10,915,177. And yet the city council decided they needed to increase the TRT rate by 2.5 percent, which was approved by voters. That will add an additional $272,879 to bring the income to $11,188,056. The projected Lincoln City property tax is $9,797,977. The TRT will exceed the property taxes by 14 percent (by $1,390,139).
There really needs to be an organization to represent the citizens, taxpayers, and business community. I feel the city council has failed this city over the last 20 years. One of the most important issues is the traffic on Highway 101 and development of alternate streets. This has been brought before the council many times and has been totally ignored. In a city-sponsored survey, 71 percent of the participants said traffic was a large issue.
The city currently has just under $20 million in its reserve fund. The council has a responsibility to the taxpayers to spend our tax money to improve infrastructure for its citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.