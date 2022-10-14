Please join me in voting for Carter McEntee for Lincoln County Commissioner. I unequivocally believe that McEntee is the best candidate for county commissioner. McEntee will be a strong advocate for all vital issues of Lincoln County, not just for the special interest groups that scream the loudest.

McEntee is qualified because he is smart: he has an MBA, graduating second in his class from Willamette University. He will review our $150 million county budget to ensure that it is managed responsibly. He will ask questions and get answers if 2+2 doesn’t equal 4. As a small business owner, McEntee is keenly aware of the myriad of regulations enforced by our county government agencies and will strive to make operating a business in Lincoln County more manageable.

