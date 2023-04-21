Recently, Newport resident Jill Luther recounted the history of laws enacted to curb deaths of children from car accidents (“A grandparents view,” April 7 edition). She argues these laws were “inconvenient” but they worked, before connecting them to guns. However, these arguments cut no ice.
First, Luther notes that people who violated those new laws had driving and ownership rights restricted. But while driving rights may be restricted for those who violate law, this does not apply to ownership rights. Only with civil asset forfeiture is an individual’s property seized. Even then, eight in 10 Americans view this practice as little more than legalized theft, including the left-leaning ACLU.
Moreover, gun ownership is a clearly established constitutional right, whereas a “right to drive” is not. Therefore, the legal threshold required to violate an individual's right to the former is significantly higher than an individual’s right to the latter.
Second, Luther claims these laws made drivers more safe and responsible, implying the efficacy of stricter gun laws. Of the 125 newest inmates in the Lincoln County Jail, 22 were arrested for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, or both — 18 percent of all new inmates. In red states with fewer gun restrictions, there were 307 “mass shootings” (mostly gang violence) in 2022. In blue states with more, there were 341. It seems these laws are not as efficacious as she implies.
Finally, Luther states democratic society means the “good of the majority outweighs the frustration of a few.” This tyrannical view is precisely the reason the Second Amendment exists. Rights are not rights if the majority simply votes them away when it suits them.
Ultimately, gun control advocates must be made to answer this question: how does taking a gun away from me, specifically — a law-abiding citizen — prevent the murder of three children at the Christian school in Tennessee?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.