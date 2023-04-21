Recently, Newport resident Jill Luther recounted the history of laws enacted to curb deaths of children from car accidents (“A grandparents view,” April 7 edition). She argues these laws were “inconvenient” but they worked, before connecting them to guns. However, these arguments cut no ice.

First, Luther notes that people who violated those new laws had driving and ownership rights restricted. But while driving rights may be restricted for those who violate law, this does not apply to ownership rights. Only with civil asset forfeiture is an individual’s property seized. Even then, eight in 10 Americans view this practice as little more than legalized theft, including the left-leaning ACLU.

