The Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who lived around 500 B.C., is said to have been the first to proclaim, “The only constant in life is change.” Those words continue to ring true in 2023, all these centuries later.
And this week represents a pretty big change for us here at the News-Times. Today’s paper marks the first time in nearly three decades that we only printed one edition in a week’s time — the once-a-week Friday paper will be the norm from now on.
The newspaper began printing twice weekly in late September of 1993. At that point, I had been working here for more than three years — yes, I’m as old as that makes me sound. I recall back then that some people complained about us printing two editions, wondering why they needed to purchase two papers each week when they used to only have to buy one. Now, we have also heard from some who are unhappy with us going back to once a week. But for the most part, folks said they are glad the News-Times is committed to sticking around, considering way too many newspapers around the country are closing their doors these days.
The reality is, things are not the same as they were “back in the day.” When we moved to twice a week 30 years ago, the newsroom had a managing editor, associate editor, around half a dozen reporters, a full-time news clerk and a person doing the layout for each paper. Today’s newsroom staff has been slashed by about two-thirds. Along with this, advertising revenue is down, production costs are up, and the flexibility we once had in managing day-to-day operations is all but gone.
However, I prefer to look at this glass as half full, not half empty. Trying to produce a twice-weekly paper under the current conditions was difficult, and we strongly believe that we will be able to offer our readers a better product by focusing time and energy on one issue per week. And we intend to make better use of our website and Facebook page when it comes to posting breaking news, or running items that may not necessarily make it into the print edition.
The News-Times wants to continue serving Lincoln County for years to come. True, it will be different, but I believe losing the newspaper altogether would be a much greater loss, and I’m not saying that because it happens to be my source of employment. I firmly believe local news plays an important role everywhere in helping people stay connected with the communities in which they live.
The day will come when I will no longer be sitting at this computer but will instead try my hand at retirement. But until then, I will continue to serve up the best local news possible to our readers, as will those who come behind me. And it is my sincere hope that the News-Times outlives me by many years.
