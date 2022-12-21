During the month of October, the color blue signified yet another “awareness” month — domestic violence. It is an issue that should be, unfortunately, recognized and dealt with 24/7, 365 days a year. Every single day! December historically has been the month when DV cases/incidents rise.

In Lincoln County, spousal abuse ranks high on many of the crimes ending up on the police blotter. This newspaper covers plethora of arrests tied to assaults that are indeed in the realm of domestic abuse. Alcohol and drugs are the driving force behind many cases. We can get deep and say an abuser probably comes from an abusive childhood, but it’s difficult to conjure up sympathy for a man who punches, strangles or stabs his spouse.

