President Joe Biden is a man of his word. He is fulfilling his campaign promise to “Build Back Better.”
Now I understand that in order to build something back, you first have to tear down and destroy what presently exists. That explains why Joe Biden has spent the first two years in office systematically dismantling our economy, fueling racial tensions and eliminating our borders. He escalated out-of-control spending, demonized certain political views and races, destroyed U.S. energy and failed to curtail crime, while our banking system struggles in the economic environment he created.
On the international stage, Joe Biden has solidified the China/Russia relationship and dependency. He has weakened our world standing and is providing unconditional support for a European war while ignoring problems at home.
Joe Biden’s political strategy is simple and proven. First, the president created a climate of crisis and chaos with destabilizing and ineffective policies and blamed his predecessor. During the next two years, Joe Biden, with the help of the media, will attempt to create the appearance he is solving the problems he personally orchestrated, in time to announce his bid for re-election.
A recent example of the president’s strategy at work: he spent his first two years in office demonizing and limiting oil production, creating record high gasoline and energy costs. Recently, Joe Biden broke his promise of “no more drilling on federal lands, ever” when he approved the $8 billion “Willow” oil-drilling project in Alaska. He reversed his previous energy policies that crippled gas and oil production to perpetuate the illusion he is the savior of the energy industry.
He creates the problem, blames the opposition, then appears to solve the problem to gain favor and re-election.
If I could ask President Biden how long he will continue his effort to bring America to its knees, I’m certain the answer would be “As long as it takes;” (whisper) as long as it takes; as long as it takes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.