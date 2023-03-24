President Joe Biden is a man of his word. He is fulfilling his campaign promise to “Build Back Better.”

Now I understand that in order to build something back, you first have to tear down and destroy what presently exists. That explains why Joe Biden has spent the first two years in office systematically dismantling our economy, fueling racial tensions and eliminating our borders. He escalated out-of-control spending, demonized certain political views and races, destroyed U.S. energy and failed to curtail crime, while our banking system struggles in the economic environment he created.

