I want to offer my condolences to Pete Barry for the loss of family members due to gun violence. However, I disagree with Pete’s letter (“Let’s make America great again,” May 12 edition) on several points. Our elected lawmakers are one of the few ways to institute and enforce laws within our country. It’s an imperfect, and incredibly slow system, but it’s all we have. Vote for the representative you think best represents your concerns.

I wonder what nostalgic time it was Pete would like to go back to. Around the time of the War for Independence, when many homes had a least one musket? The Civil War era, with the inventions of the Gatling gun and revolver? The last quarter of the 19th century when many citizens openly carried six-shooters? Or maybe during the gang wars of Chicago in the 1930s?

