I want to offer my condolences to Pete Barry for the loss of family members due to gun violence. However, I disagree with Pete’s letter (“Let’s make America great again,” May 12 edition) on several points. Our elected lawmakers are one of the few ways to institute and enforce laws within our country. It’s an imperfect, and incredibly slow system, but it’s all we have. Vote for the representative you think best represents your concerns.
I wonder what nostalgic time it was Pete would like to go back to. Around the time of the War for Independence, when many homes had a least one musket? The Civil War era, with the inventions of the Gatling gun and revolver? The last quarter of the 19th century when many citizens openly carried six-shooters? Or maybe during the gang wars of Chicago in the 1930s?
I disagree with Pete’s statement that, “All responsible gun owners will tell you a shotgun is a better weapon to protect your home, family and property…” Another name for shotgun is scattergun because it disperses multiple pellets downrange. When attempting to cull a violent intruder from a group, the responsible gun owner should be aware of the backstop. If a son or daughter is behind the intruder, a shotgun is definitely not a better weapon. If Pete was a responsible gun owner, he would already know this.
One usually purchases a firearm to protect those he or she loves, so the statement, “If a responsible gun owner has an assault weapon, they sure didn’t buy it for the purpose for which it was designed,” is nonsensical. What is a Colt 1911 designed for? What is a Mossberg 500 designed for? Pistol, shotgun, or rifle — they are designed to repel an immediate threat to your family.
Owning a firearm is a huge responsibility. It requires proper storage and the education to deploy the weapon safely and effectively. If you are not willing to invest the time and money to be a “responsible gun owner,” please purchase a canister of mace instead.
