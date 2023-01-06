The article “Commissioners refuse to fund digital forensic analyst position” (News-Times, Dec. 23) creates a false and misleading picture of the situation the article purports to cover.

The headline itself is part of the problem. As the article itself correctly states, the position is part of the current county budget, and it is funded. We have had this position in our budget and the approval to replace the position was granted. We did not refuse to fund this position as the headline states.

