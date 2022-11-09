I am answering a letter that was on the Opinion page on Oct. 26 from Quinn Murk regarding if I had proof of the field in question (referencing letter to the editor, “We don’t want Newport’s waste products,” Oct. 7 edition).
In 2018, a number of Logsden residents, including myself, spent the summer going to city council meetings (Toledo, Siletz, Depoe Bay, to name a few), commissioner meetings, tribal meetings, and wrote letters to legislators (we met with David Gomberg and Arnie Roblan) and wrote a letter to the governor herself.
We met with the head of the Department of Environmental Quality (Paul Kennedy), where I was able to receive aerial views of the fields in the Logsden area that were receiving this “fertilizer,” also known as bio-solids. At that time, Depoe Bay was hauling two, 20,000-gallon tanker truckloads of the stuff, six trips a day, for at least seven days at a time. That has stopped. Newport’s truck is the only one running now, as far as I know, and I have a picture of it on the field in question, and yes, it is next to the river and Moonshine Park.
As for Pacific Shrimp’s dump truck, this is not just a few loads. This truck runs most of the summer months. I was told by a good source that she walked up on the hill across the river from where the shrimp was being dumped. She said she could see no green grass, just the entire field was pink. I called Pacific Shrimp and spoke with the manager at the time, and he said all dumping would be plowed under, and the farmer agreed and was “contracted” to do that. I informed him that it wasn’t happening, and as far as I know, nothing was ever done about it.
So, Mr. Murk, I have a thick file of newspaper articles, aerial views and information on Department of Environmental Quality requirements for permits, for which they are not being renewed for as long as 10 years, in the case of Toledo. Stop by sometime. I think you know where I live.
