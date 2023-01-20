According to the Lincoln County School Board's “equity lens,” all decisions made by the board and the school district are to be based on equity, diversity and restorative justice. Based on the information, it appears that those ideals look exactly like nepotism.

At the school board meeting in December, the current superintendent of schools, Dr. Karen Gray, announced her intention to retire at the end of this school year. At the Jan. 10, school board meeting, the board suddenly diverged from their posted agenda to vote on how to select her successor. The choices were: 1) open up the job posting to applicants from within the school district; 2) post the job opening in a nationwide search; 3) give the job to Dr. Gray's hand-picked successor. A vote was taken, and the decision was made for option three.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.