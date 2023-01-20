According to the Lincoln County School Board's “equity lens,” all decisions made by the board and the school district are to be based on equity, diversity and restorative justice. Based on the information, it appears that those ideals look exactly like nepotism.
At the school board meeting in December, the current superintendent of schools, Dr. Karen Gray, announced her intention to retire at the end of this school year. At the Jan. 10, school board meeting, the board suddenly diverged from their posted agenda to vote on how to select her successor. The choices were: 1) open up the job posting to applicants from within the school district; 2) post the job opening in a nationwide search; 3) give the job to Dr. Gray's hand-picked successor. A vote was taken, and the decision was made for option three.
The Lincoln County School Board is an elected body, and as such, they have wide discretion on how they make their selection for school superintendent. This discretion does not change the lack of transparency and shady nature of their actions in this instance. At best, this is an example of blatant nepotism. Choosing Dr. Gray's friend and personally selected successor, without even considering another option, is a classic example of lazy government status quo. At worst, this is nothing less than corruption: exercising unfair hiring practices to achieve a specific desired result of hiring a specific individual, however qualified or unqualified, over any other potential applicant.
Who is to say there is not a more qualified applicant within our already existent school district? Certainly not our school board. They didn't even bother to ask that question. They were too busy congratulating each other on how brilliant their choice was.
