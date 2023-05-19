We have more mass shootings than days passed in 2023. We are closing quickly on 14,000 people dying from gun violence, putting us on a trajectory for 2023 to be the worst year on record. Yet our so-called leaders do next to nothing to address this national health crisis.

Originalists claim that the Constitution can be understood to mean what the authors intended. Biblical scholar Bart Erhman rightly points out, “…meaning is not inherent and texts do not speak for themselves. If texts could speak for themselves, then everyone honestly and openly reading a text would agree on what the text says.” Originalism is a myth.

