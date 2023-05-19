We have more mass shootings than days passed in 2023. We are closing quickly on 14,000 people dying from gun violence, putting us on a trajectory for 2023 to be the worst year on record. Yet our so-called leaders do next to nothing to address this national health crisis.
Originalists claim that the Constitution can be understood to mean what the authors intended. Biblical scholar Bart Erhman rightly points out, “…meaning is not inherent and texts do not speak for themselves. If texts could speak for themselves, then everyone honestly and openly reading a text would agree on what the text says.” Originalism is a myth.
Another argument against gun control is that restrictions are an affront to law-abiding citizens. Yet they fail to mention that most mass-shooting perpetrators were law-abiding citizens. Until they weren’t.
Then there is the notion that addressing mental illness will solve the problem. Interestingly, those espousing such a belief who are also in positions of power rarely actually put money into mental health services that very well may curtail the problem. Their argument is one of deflection rather than cure, posing no solutions.
Defenders of assault-style weapons claim that they cannot defend themselves without a weapon designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest period of time. If you really want to protect yourself and your family against bad guys (who only rarely exist), learn to be a better human. The chance of needing to defend against an army is as likely as a zombie apocalypse. People’s belief that such a scenario could transpire is symptomatic of their fear, not reality.
Another fallacy is that stricter gun laws do not reduce gun violence, with Illinois often cited as proof. What they fail to point out is that Chicago, where most of Illinois’ gun violence occurs, is close to Wisconsin and Indiana, two states with laxer gun laws and from where many guns used in Chicago originate. Studies show that states adopting right-to-carry concealed handgun laws saw their violent gun crimes increase from 13 percent to 15 percent in 10 years. Add to that another study showing that Hawaii, a state ranking high in strict gun laws, has the lowest number of gun deaths in the country, compared to Mississippi, whose gun laws are very lax and whose gun deaths are among the worst in the nation. Exceptions to these statistics can always be found, but the overall indisputable fact is that gun control laws work.
Many gun control opponents say that reasonable restrictions on gun access take away freedom. What they take away is license. License is unrestrained choice. Freedom is responsible choice with reason and virtue as its pilot. Unbridled access to guns is incompatible with the common good as evidenced by the thousands of American deaths brought about by gun violence compared to very few incidents of people actually protecting themselves with guns. This is irresponsible, unreasonable, and immoral.
The number one cause of death for children in this country now is gun violence. When we value life so little that we allow these preventable deaths to continue unabated, we speak volumes about who we are. It’s not flattering.
The Declaration of Independence asserts our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, yet some claim that their right to unfettered gun acquisition outweighs that declaration. With more guns in our country than people, those rights are threatened, not protected. Our lives must not be held hostage to the desire of the frightened minority to amass their own arsenal.
