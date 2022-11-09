In response to the recent letter to the editor about placing the blame for inflation on the previous administration in Washington, I must ask one question: are we sharing the same planet?
To start: I did not vote for Trump in 2016 nor in 2020. I didn't vote for Hillary and I certainly did not vote for Biden. I went third party in both elections. I'm a conservative libertarian, and I don't vote for tax-and-spend Democrats. I also don't vote for megalomaniacs.
That said, I distinctly remember paying right at $2 a gallon for gas when Trump left office. On Biden's first day in office, through executive order, he shut down an almost finished Keystone pipeline, and he stopped fossil fuel exploration on government land. Gas prices went up overnight and have continued to rise. The cost of gasoline was already out of hand before Russia invaded Ukraine, so don't blame our inflation on that war. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the problem, but Biden's Green New Deal policies are the major contributor to our current inflation.
Understanding that most of our goods and services rely on reliable, affordable truck transportation to get products from producers to customers, one should be able to make the leap that $6 a gallon diesel gasoline will have a huge effect on the price of everything we buy. Biden refuses to make the connection between his policies and our inflationary woes. He just keeps doubling down on electric vehicles and Green New Deal fantasies.
As far as Biden being competent ... please. Most of the time the man doesn't know what day it is. He sticks to a very controlled script, written by his handlers. We've all seen what happens when he goes off script.
Dementia aside, the nut job in North Korea recently launched a number of missiles over and around Japan. Trump had put a stop to those shenanigans. Biden has not said or done one thing to counter these challenges. Nut job knows this. Biden is a minor player on the world stage, and the United States is a laughing stock. Biden is a puppet for people with an agenda that doesn't include dealing with North Korea. They are more concerned that we all use pronouns correctly.
Is Biden a competent leader? No! Is Biden out of his league? Yes! Does Biden suffer from dementia? Do we even need to answer this? Will his party let him and Kamala run in 2024? I sincerely doubt it.
