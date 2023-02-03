This is the fourth, and final, installment in a series showing our appreciation for the wealth of knowledge and customs we have adopted from other cultures. I have chosen to close out the articles by discussing and bringing two diverse cultures to our attention that make up a major part of our society and colorful customs. They are increasingly in our focus due to current controversy and tragedy: the Black communities and the diverse Asian communities. With the chronic focus on the negativity and heartaches we are subjected to today, my desire is to present a positive side and appreciation for these important cultures.
I represent the Newport 60+ Activity Center, but I would not only like to recognize the contributions we have benefited from but to also create, in all of us, thoughts about how we can do our part in eliminating this continuation of resentment and anger.
The United States is commonly referred to as a melting pot of nationalities. That makes our country one with many interesting holidays and practices. I know, personally, that I have the blood of many nationalities. How about you? We are unique! And, we can be proud of all the customs of others we have adopted.
The Chinese, the Pacific Islanders, and the Black communities have all contributed to early U.S. development in varying ways, both in service and labor. It is estimated 15,000 or more Chinese worked on the Transcontinental Railroad. They contributed to gold mining. Thus, they established “China towns” laundries, etc. They had a major role in advocating for labor laws.
The Blacks, thousands, both enslaved and freed, worked on all facets of building and maintaining the railroad system and they, too, performed many domestic services in the homes and in the fields. Through the years, excellent servicemen have been ready to serve their country.
The Asian culture encompasses many areas and islands in which the ancient Chinese culture and developments are prevalent — although there is some diversity with varying colorful customs and religions of which we are aware. Asian and Pacific Island languages include Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Tami and others.
Various customs some of us have accepted are: 1) the importance of manners such as bowing and other polite forms of greeting; 2) showing appreciation of sharing food and demonstrating it by slurping; 3) removal of shoes upon entering homes and temples; 4) feet are considered unclean and should not be visible when seated; 5) tipping is considered offensive; 6) the head is sacred, not to be touched by others; 7) knowing the symbolic meaning in selecting gifts is important, and; 8) knowing their unique bathroom culture.
A short list of contributions
Asian/Chinese:
• The New Year Lunar Celebration: One of the most important symbolic festivals in China and some other Asian countries is the celebration of the Lunar New Year, a time to visit family and feast. Every year has a new Chinese Zodiac Animal. The year of 2023 is the year of the Water Rabbit and symbolizes peace and prosperity. Music, song and dance, red paper noisy “crackers” (The precursor to firecrackers meant to scare the monster away) are prevalent.
• Discoveries: martial arts; gunpowder; printing (movable type printing 960-1279 AD); paper money and unique papers; magnetic compass; silk 6,000 years ago; mechanical clock 72 AD; earthquake detector 132 AD; a sport using a woven rattan ball; The Great Wall (an example of architecture); artistic arrangements and art; umbrellas; wheelbarrows.
• Foods: tea production 2737 BC; noodles and ramen, sriracha; sushi, kim chi, miso, chopsticks; alcohol 2000 BC – 1600 BC.
• Medical: acupuncture.
Black Culture:
• Rights: Black History Month started in 1915 and is still recognized in the United States. Also in 1915, Black veterans proposed the Black History and Culture Museum, which is now is a reality. The Voting Rights Act became law in 1965, and in 1967 the Supreme Court claimed prohibition of interracial marriage was unconstitutional.
• Product related: Development of cotton and tobacco, and other crops; pressurized water gun; gas mask (Garrett Morgan in 1912); folding chair; traffic signals; mobile communications; and the induction telegraph in 1887 (Granville T. Woods). Note: Woods was self-taught.
• Foods: potato chips (George Crum in 1853) and other good food items for our pallets.
• Personal greats in sports: Jesse Owens, star of Berlin Olympics in 1936, won four gold medals; Jackie Robinson for major league baseball in 1947 — and other Black athletes to this day; numerous Black basketball greats and track stars.
• Medical: Open-heart surgery (Daniel Hale Williams).
• Arts and Music: Hattie McDaniel, 1940 Best Supporting Actress; Gwendolyn Brooks, Pulitzer Prize in 1950 for poetry; Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, and numerous others for music.
• Politics: Barack Obama, U.S. president, 2009; Thurgood Marshall, lawyer and judge; and Colin Powell, statesman and U.S. secretary of state; and numerous others.
• Efforts toward civil rights: Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King.
• Aeronautical Science and Math: Katherine Johnson.
Let us celebrate our heritage and perpetuate good for all we have received. Support their efforts.
Patricia Oliver is a resident of Newport and a member of the Newport 60+ Activity Center Advisory Committee.
