Reading the newspaper article on paid Bayfront parking (“Cars could get the boot under parking plan,” Jan. 18 edition), is just another sad day for Newport’s future, in this case the Bayfront.
It seems a committee and former committees have determined public streets and infrastructure are in the domain of private property owners and businesses. No property taxes or maintenance fees are collected for the specific street use of these people. Now $650,000 of public money is going to be spent to collect money benefiting this area. No new parking spaces with that money will be created, even though land is available at the west end for parking.
Additionally, there have been Gestapo methods discussed by (I haven’t got a clue who) members to boot and tow visitors. In other words, sending a message to mostly mid-day visitors; “Don’t plan to walk the Bayfront, shop, and then think you would have time to eat somewhere. We want you gone in less than four hours, pay $12-15 for that privilege, and get your car towed or huge fine if you don’t obey.” How dare someone stay longer than four hours on a public street. We businesses are entitled to this street.
In other words, this area feels the public owes them parking as compared to the rest of the businesses in town and want the public to pay for it.
Do the right thing and fund a trolley for eight hours during peak seasons and charge a nominal fee for that.
