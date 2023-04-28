Attaining permits to complete in-water construction projects has never been more difficult, but the Port of Newport is approaching this challenge by undertaking a new, comprehensive approach to attain government approvals.

Most of the port’s major construction projects involve in-water work, and due to state and federal environmental regulations, take at least three to five years just for planning and permitting. Before a single piling can be driven for these replacement projects, several years’ worth of staff time has been dedicated to seek out and obtain the permits to accomplish the work. The new approach to permitting requires a change in mindset from how the port has approached compensatory mitigation work, requiring us to re-prioritize projects to get the most critical port structures rebuilt.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.