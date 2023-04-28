Attaining permits to complete in-water construction projects has never been more difficult, but the Port of Newport is approaching this challenge by undertaking a new, comprehensive approach to attain government approvals.
Most of the port’s major construction projects involve in-water work, and due to state and federal environmental regulations, take at least three to five years just for planning and permitting. Before a single piling can be driven for these replacement projects, several years’ worth of staff time has been dedicated to seek out and obtain the permits to accomplish the work. The new approach to permitting requires a change in mindset from how the port has approached compensatory mitigation work, requiring us to re-prioritize projects to get the most critical port structures rebuilt.
This is why we now see lower priority projects, such as the replacement of the public fishing pier, paired with critical projects like the replacement of Port Dock 7 in the commercial marina. The port must demonstrate how we are equalizing the environmental impacts on the waterways when we grow infrastructure, as is the case with the desperately needed redesign of Port Dock 7. In the past, the port has approached the requirement to mitigate separately from the functional design of new facilities. We are now looking inward at some older port facilities and properties to find opportunities to redesign and build new facilities in a way that will allow the opportunity to expand where it’s needed.
When doing in-water construction projects, the requirement to mitigate impacts to habitat and environment is unavoidable. Previously, the port may have looked at other properties in Yaquina Bay to find opportunities for mitigation, but those opportunities are becoming less common, and they require the port to expend funding on other property owners’ parcels. Doing so also requires additional effort to acquire easements or permission from others to perform work that benefits the environment.
During the planning process for the expansion and rebuild of Port Dock 7, we chose to look first at port properties for mitigation opportunities, and we were thankful to find such an opportunity in a port structure that also happens to need to be rebuilt — the public fishing pier.
Using this comprehensive approach to compensatory mitigation, we found a replacement project that will not only benefit the environment and habitat in Yaquina Bay, but also enhances the experience of port users and creates highly functional public infrastructure that directly benefits the users of the port.
The new public fishing pier will provide us with the environmental improvements that will allow us to expand Port Dock 7 and make it responsive to changing trends in the industry most responsible for personal income in the county. But it will also provide a better fishing experience for the many diverse users of the pier, while being designed to also benefit the habitat and the organisms that live there.
As this project meanders through the various stages of permitting, planning and funding, please support these efforts and know that they’re being undertaken with an innovative approach to support the regional economy and jobs, the commercial fishing industry, recreational fishing, public access to recreation and Yaquina Bay itself. In today’s regulatory environment and into the future, this is the only way we can be successful in modernizing the port’s infrastructure.
Submitted by the Port of Newport — Paula Miranda, general manager; Aaron Bretz, director of operations.
