Once upon a time, car crashes were the number one cause of death for young children. We didn’t like it and refused to accept it. So professionals from all over the country used research and statistical analysis to find ways to make kids safer in cars. It was costly, inconvenient and a struggle to get it right, but it worked.
Some parents were more than willing to follow the new rules. Some parents needed “assistance” to follow them. We created laws that made rule following mandatory. Parents needed to show proof of their safe transport as they left the hospital with newborns, and there were a multitude of public service announcements about how keep them that way.
We also tightened up our strict rules around car ownership. Potential drivers needed to prove they trained for a certain number of hours, and to pass a written and certified driving test to get a license. Car owners needed to provide proof of insurance to register their cars. Regulations were mandated and laws were enacted. People who abused the rights of driving and car ownership had those rights taken away.
Many grumbled as the changes happened, but as it turned out, living in a democratic society meant the good of the majority outweighed the frustration of a few.
These days, grandparents all over the country still complain as they try to finagle putting their grandkids in the latest, safest, car seats. But boy do we love knowing they are as safe as they can be as they drive away from us. We so appreciate that their loving parents and our society continue to work to increase the odds they will be safe while driving in cars. We know most of the drivers on the road are licensed, insured, knowledgeable about rules of the road, and have proven they are responsible. There are always going to be risks with travel, but overall we rest assured our society does the best we can to protect our children.
Or did protect our children.
Now the most shameful statistic of all exists in our country — the leading cause of death in children in the U.S. is guns.
