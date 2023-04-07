Once upon a time, car crashes were the number one cause of death for young children. We didn’t like it and refused to accept it. So professionals from all over the country used research and statistical analysis to find ways to make kids safer in cars. It was costly, inconvenient and a struggle to get it right, but it worked. 

Some parents were more than willing to follow the new rules. Some parents needed “assistance” to follow them. We created laws that made rule following mandatory. Parents needed to show proof of their safe transport as they left the hospital with newborns, and there were a multitude of public service announcements about how keep them that way.  

