If you read Michele Longo Eder’s obit in the March 31 News-Times, you are aware of her many impressive accomplishments. You already know of a life well lived with few wasted opportunities. You also know what is most uplifting about her life was all her efforts were in service of helping others. What I want you to know is what an extraordinary experience it was to have Michele as a close friend.
How did I meet this person, you ask, living in Michigan as we did? Well, one of the early summers we came to do maintenance on our future retirement house, I noticed an attractive, dark-haired young woman cupping her hands around her face peering through our dirty windows. I went outside to ask, “Can I help you?” Her reply: “Busted!” I didn’t know she was an attorney.
That night, presumably to atone for her nosiness, she invited us for dinner and introduced two Michiganders to Dungeness crab via a bottomless crab bowl in their welcoming oceanfront dining room. As soon as we finished what was on our plates, she plopped more down. Oh the bliss! That was the beginning of almost 30 years of shared blessings and tragedies, loving their sons and mourning the loss at sea of one of them. We came.
We lived 2,500 miles away in Ann Arbor, Michigan. How did we manage to stay so close? Gifts from Michele and Bob and many thank-you notes from Joann and Jim. We had no money to reciprocate as we had two mortgages 2,500 miles apart. We camped our way across the country every summer with two dogs to work on our house. While here, after we busted her, most of our meals were taken at their house.
One day in Ann Arbor, a large box was on our porch when we got home from school. A case of Newport canned tuna. A case! Another year a lovely package from Vermont appeared with a salad bowl hewn from Vermont maple. If you ever eat dinner at our house, you will eat salad mixed in that bowl. I could describe her generosity of spirit forever. You‘ll taste it in our salad.
One year we found a fully stocked refrigerator, a full pantry with all the staples: bread, milk, butter, cheese, fresh produce, canned goods, and a huge sign WELCOME HOME. I cried every summer when we had to leave; this time I cried when we arrived. Michele knew how much we wanted to be here and how hard it was. She wanted to make it easier. She did.
More, much more. I have a picture of me laughing when one night at dinner at their house she surprised me a with a cake she had baked and decorated with the number 39. I had just retired after that many years of teaching. I rarely had to go to our wonderful Newport Public Library because Michele’s house was my library. She even mailed books to me in Ann Arbor. Recently I borrowed a couple. She knew I loved them. What did she do? After I returned them to her, she bought me my own copies. I will keep them forever.
We engaged in girl talk as she called it, as close female friends do. We shared secrets and discussed important stuff, too. We often mused about what might come after this life. Michele said she belonged to the Church of the Pleasantly Surprised. If there was anything after, she would be pleasantly surprised. When it’s my turn, I fully expect to see Michele on the steps of that church giving me her killer smile holding up a sign saying, WELCOME HOME.
Bravo, Michele. I love you. You enriched my life beyond measure. I will always miss you.
