If you read Michele Longo Eder’s obit in the March 31 News-Times, you are aware of her many impressive accomplishments. You already know of a life well lived with few wasted opportunities. You also know what is most uplifting about her life was all her efforts were in service of helping others. What I want you to know is what an extraordinary experience it was to have Michele as a close friend.

How did I meet this person, you ask, living in Michigan as we did? Well, one of the early summers we came to do maintenance on our future retirement house, I noticed an attractive, dark-haired young woman cupping her hands around her face peering through our dirty windows. I went outside to ask, “Can I help you?” Her reply: “Busted!” I didn’t know she was an attorney.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.