Martin Luther King Jr. 56 years ago stated a point more relevant today than a half century ago: The systemic flaws of America have incubated the "giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism." 

This MLK Jr. Day was so deemed by Congress in 1994 to mark the holiday as “a national day of service.” Martin Luther King was born Jan. 15, 1929. I’ve done plenty of community service projects with students over the 29 years of the day’s relevance: river cleanups, working in food kitchens, getting blankets and tents to homeless folk, cleaning up graffiti, and having teach-ins and drive-by photo shoots of neighborhoods.

